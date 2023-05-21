Mampuzha to get fresh lease of life under OLOI scheme

May 21, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

The ecological restoration of Mampuzha river, a continuous process for years with the intervention of environmental organisations, research forums, and residents’ association, is all set to enter its next phase with the inclusion of the same under the One Local Self-Government One Idea (OLOI) proposed by the Peruvayal panchayat in Kozhikode district.

It is one of the 10 newly approved projects under the OLOI initiative in the State supported by the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) and the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) to protect the 18-km river.

A research team from KILA and the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay is expected to visit the spot soon for further studies and the review of the action plan prepared by the local panchayat. Monitoring of the project implementation too will be done by an expert team at various phases.

It was a recent State-level meeting that gave approval to the project considering the innovative ideas proposed to revive the river with focus on exploring its tourism potential. According to the panchayat authorities, efforts would be taken to revive even an old waterway connecting the river. Both the State and Central government funds would be sourced to complete the undertaking on time, they said.

“With the inclusion of the project under the OLOI initiative, the conservation of a large area of riverbed that was recently recovered from the custody of illegal land holders will be possible. Priority will be given for the construction of retaining walls covering the maximum area,” said Irshad Ahamed, a member of the Biodiversity Management Committee who presented the project before the authorities at the recent State-level meeting on behalf of the local panchayat. He said the heights of three major bridges across the river would be increased so as to facilitate the service of tourism boats.

Dredging to improve the depth and water flow of the river too will be considered on completion of the works of retaining walls. The proposal submitted by the panchayat indicates that the dredging work will naturally improve the stagnated water flow in Canolly canal apart from making the destination an attractive one for resuming the proposed water tourism activities.

It was the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM) that initially came up with an exclusive conservation project for the river that was earlier on the verge of encroachments and contamination. Water tests had even exposed the presence of harmful bacteria in the water. The quality of water was later improved with a slew of measures undertaken with the support of the CWRDM. There were even efforts to protect the riverbed in the limits of three panchayats by planting bamboo saplings.