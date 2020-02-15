Malappuram film fete draws to a close

The three-day International Film Festival of Malappuram (IFFM) organised by the Rasmi Film Society concluded here on Saturday.

Purushan Kadalundy, MLA and scriptwriter, inaugurated the valedictory session.

He praised the Rasmi Film Society for its efforts in fighting communal and casteist moves through cultural creativity. Rasmi Film Society president Manambur Rajanbabu presided.

Films such as Tel Aviv on Fire, Article 15, Diary of an Outsider, and Balloon were screened on the final day of the festival. As many as 12 films were screened in three days. Film Society Federation secretary K.G. Mohankumar, script writer Samad Mankada, P.K. Muraleedharan, K. Sundararajan, Prakash Sreedhar, Anil Kuruppan, A.K. Krishna Pradeep, M.A. Latheef, S. Sanjay, and Asha Kalluvalappil spoke.

The festival was held in association with the Kerala Chalachitra Academy, Film Society Federation, State Information and Public Relations Department, District Tourism Promotion Council and Malappuram Municipality.