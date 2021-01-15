Land acquisition procedure for NH widening over

Detailed report to be submitted to NHAI

Kozhikode district has completed the procedure for land acquisition for National Highway widening much ahead of the scheduled time, said Special Deputy Collector E. Anitha Kumari, who was in charge of the procedure.

The detailed report, including the extent of land to be acquired and the compensation to be given to the land owners were submitted to the National Highways Authority on January 9, she said in a press release. As part of National Highway development, land acquisition has been completed for Azhiyur bypass and the work is in progress.

The work of Moorad-Palolippalam is also in progress.

As for the six-laning of the Azhiyur-Vengalam stretch, 121.7697 hectare of land need to be acquired. A new road is being constructed from Chegottukavu to Nandi for 11 km. The 400-metre stretch that comes under Malappuram district is also part of the Ramanattukara-Vengalam stretch that is also being six-laned.

Based on the report, land acquisition for these four projects would cost ₹1,732.87 crore of which ₹712.61 crores has been sanctioned.

The land owners will get 100% of the compensation amount and an additional 12% as interest since the notification was published. Of the total expense, 75% is being borne by the Central government while 25% is by the State.