The 'Kutty Football' tournament organised by Nainamvalappu Football Fans’ Association will be held at Nainamvalappu Kothi Mini stadium on January 18 and 19. The tournament is for children below 15 years of age. Around 20 teams from Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Wayanad are expected to participate.

