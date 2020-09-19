Kozhikode reports 412 new COVID-19 cases

Kozhikode Corporation, Vadakara, and Chorod reportedly have the highest COVID-19 case load in Kozhikode even as another 412 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Saturday.
Meanwhile, three persons died at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Friday and Saturday. While an 81-year-old woman from Olavanna, Kozhikode, and a 63-year-old man from Meendathur, Malappuram, died on Saturday, a 68-year-old man from Pilassery in Kozhikode died on Friday.
It was Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who highlighted the three clusters with highest number of infected patients during his press meet on Saturday evening. Vellayil in Kozhikode Corporation reported 76 cases in the past three days, Mr. Vijayan said. “Over 5,000 samples are being tested in Kozhikode every day. As many as 6,681 samples were tested on Friday alone,” Mr. Vijayan said.
According to a release by the District Medical Officer, 346 people got infected through local transmission. The source of infection of 44 others is not known, 19 had returned from other States, and three from abroad. With 344 people recovering from the infection, the number of active cases from the district is 3,573. The number of cases through local transmission from Kozhikode Corporation is 151.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath