Kozhikode Corporation launches app for schools

The Kozhikode Corporation has launched an interactive management mobile application for schools under its ‘Comprehensive Education 2020’ project.

‘Edusap’, launched by Mayor Thottathil Raveendran here on Monday, is designed to handle everything from admissions to transfer certificates on a single platform. Education standing committee chairman M. Radhakrishnan said the app would be an added advantage for teachers, students and parents, at a time when classes had gone online in the State.

The app, which can be accessed using the login ID provided by institution heads, will offer study materials and online classes. Registering attendance of students becomes easier through the app, which also alerts parents if a student is absent in class. A school diary is maintained online and examinations are conducted through the app.

Edusap was developed by a Kozhikode-based start-up company, Codesap Technologies.It may be downloaded from Play Store or App Store, and a web application is available on www.edusap.in.