Kozhikode Corporation issues directives for school reopening

Cleaning activities to be completed by October 20

The Kozhikode Corporation has come up with a set of directives for schools before the scheduled reopening on November 1.

The schools have been asked to form committees to facilitate a safe reopening. Cleaning activities should be completed by October 20. Drinking water available at the schools needs to be tested for quality and certified. Toilets need to be in proper working condition. Pits and holes that could harbour reptiles should be identified and closed.

Everyone associated with schools, including teachers, non-teaching staff, school bus crew, cooking staff and security personnel need to have taken two doses of vaccine. Parents should be informed about offline teaching methods and timings well in advance. Materials necessary to follow COVID-19 protocol should be made available at schools.

The schools should make arrangements for the safe travel of students. The class timings need to be arranged based on government directions. A crisis management team should be set up. A medical help desk and, if possible, a sick room need to be set up.

An expert committee will visit each school on October 20, 21, and 22 to assess the preparations and suggest required changes. The classrooms and school premises need to be sanitised on October 28 and 29 and kept closed until the reopening.