Kozhikode corpn. to enforce COVID protocol as cases spiral

The Kozhikode Corporation is planning to focus on COVID-19 testing, vaccination for the eligible population, and enforcement of the pandemic protocol in the coming days even as more fresh cases are reported from the city limits.

Beena Philip, Mayor, told the media on Thursday that a mega vaccination camp titled “Kavacham” would be held on April 11 in different wards within the corporation for those aged above 45. As many as 25 camps, each covering three adjacent wards, were being planned.

Ms. Philip said that rapid response teams, which had been inactive of late, would be revived. Kudumbashree volunteers would be roped in to persuade more people to get vaccinated. All those in the primary contact list of the infected persons are being subjected to tests already. Camps are being held at regular intervals at markets and public places and among taxi and autorickshaw drivers as part of sentinel surveillance. Around 500 people each are supposed to get vaccinated at each of the 25 camps to be held on Sunday.

Apart from this, the health wing of the corporation would inspect shops and commercial units in the city at regular intervals. Those who are found violating the pandemic protocol would be fined. Trade licences of repeated offenders would be cancelled. Public and private offices would be asked to test their staff once in a month and keep a record of their status. Tests and vaccination camps would be expanded in the coming days, she said.

Corporation officials said that health inspectors and junior health inspectors had collected ₹59,700 as fine for not properly wearing face masks from 119 people on Thursday.

Notices had been served on 45 institutions for not adhering to the protocol. Awareness sessions were held in these places.