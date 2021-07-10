Kozhikode bids tearful adieu to soldier

Naib Subedar M. Sreejith was killed in a gunfight along LoC in Jammu

Kozhikode on Saturday bid a tearful adieu to Naib Subedar M. Sreejith who was killed in a gunfight along the Line of Control in the Sunderbani Sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir along with Sepoy Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy from Andhra Pradesh on July 8. The mortal remains of the 42-year-old jawan were cremated on the premises of his ancestral home at Pookkad near Koyilandy with military honours in the morning.

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran attended the funeral representing the State government. District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao, K. Muraleedharan, MP; Kanathil Jameela, MLA, and Koyilandy Tahsildar C.P. Mani were present.

It was on Friday that Sreejith’s body was brought to his ancestral home.

Despite COVID-19 curbs, officials had a tough time controlling the crowd during the funeral. Many of Sreejith’s friends and colleagues could not hold back their tears. According to colleagues, Sreejith had a proven track record, showcasing dedication to the profession which he chose at a very young age. He had secured 23 medals for service excellence. He was also part of a number of crucial army operations.

Sreejith had come home three months ago for a short vacation. He is survived by wife Shajina, son Athuljith, and daughter Tanmaya Lakshmi.