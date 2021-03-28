Khader appeasing BJP, says Pinarayi

‘Cong., IUML not opposed to communal politics of RSS’

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has accused K.N.A. Khader, Indian Union Muslim League leader and United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate from Guruvayur, of “appeasing” the BJP.

“… It is not a coincidence that the BJP does not have a candidate in Guruvayur. It cannot be a mistake or a mere lapse. The UDF candidate resorted to certain campaign tactics that could garner the support of the BJP,” Mr. Vijayan told the media here on Sunday.

He alleged that the Congress and the IUML were not really opposed to the communal politics of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

On Mr. Khader’s reported statement that the IUML would “help people fill applications for citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act”, Mr. Vijayan wondered what had happened to his support for the Kerala Assembly resolution against the Act.

“His public actions during the poll campaign indicate that Mr. Khader wants the votes of a particular section. This can be seen as a statement in support of the BJP. People like him will not have any qualms in being posted on sentry duty at detention camps purported to be set up under the Act,” the Chief Minister said.