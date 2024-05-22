GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala domestic violence case: SIT initiates steps to issue Red Corner notice

Published - May 22, 2024 07:31 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

With no considerable progress in tracking Rahul P. Gopal, suspect in the Pantheerankavu domestic violence case who reportedly fled to Germany, despite the Interpol issuing a Blue Corner notice, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has initiated steps to issue a Red Corner notice to bring the 29-year-old back to India.

The officials are in touch with the Central Bureau of Investigation to get the formalities done. Sources said the notice could be issued in two days after securing permissions from higher authorities.

According to police sources, the suspect left the country soon after the case was taken up by the SIT. He reportedly boarded a flight from the Bengaluru airport to Singapore and then left for his workplace in Germany.

Till date, only one person, who was accused of facilitating the escape of Rahul to Germany, was arrested. Two police officers, including Pantheerankavu Station House Officer, had been placed under suspension for their alleged role in facilitating escape of the suspect.

The SIT had already confirmed that the survivor faced cruel assaults from her husband and his family. The Forensic team also confirmed that blood stains found on Rahul’s car was that of his wife.

It was on May 5 the marriage between Rahul and the North Paravur native took place. The details of the alleged physical torture and domestic violence came to light when the girl’s parents visited her at Pantheerankavu in Kozhikode on May 12. Though they took up the issue with the police, there were no satisfactory responses.

The probe got on track after the family approached the State Police Chief and the Chief Minister for action. The Pantheerankavu Station House Officer was suspension after he was found responsible for cold-shouldering the probe and denying justice to the survivor. The State Human Rights Commission and the State Women’s Commission had registered separate cases apart from seeking reports from the police higher-ups over the alleged lapse.  

