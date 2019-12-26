Kannur varsity to host history congress

The 80th edition of the Indian History Congress (IHC) will be held at Kannur University from December 28 to 30.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Vice Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran it is the second time that the university is hosting the conference. The 69th conference was held at the varsity in 2008.

He said 1,500 delegates from across the country are expected to participate in the conference, which will be inaugurated by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Minister of Ports, Archaeology and Museum Ramachandran Kadannappally will deliver the keynote address.

At the conference Prof. Amiya Kumar Bagchi will take charge as IHC president from Prof. Irfan Habib.

On Saturday, there will be six sessions – Ancient India, Medieval India, Modern India, Contemporary India, Archaeology and Countries outside India. In addition to these sessions, four panel discussions will be held on December 28 and December 29 as part of Prof. S.C. Mishra Memorial Lecture and Symposium. Veteran journalist N. Ram will deliver the memorial lecture.

The Folklore Academy will host a variety of arts and entertainment programmes as part of the conference. The public can participate in the inaugural session and artistic events, Dr. Ravindran said.