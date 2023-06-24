HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ivory Coast national arrested in Kattikulam drug case

Based on information provided by them, the Thirunelly police reached the residence of Aneez in Bengaluru and nabbed Doumbia, the main dealer of the gang

June 24, 2023 04:56 am | Updated 08:56 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Thirunelly police have arrested an Ivory Coast national in connection with the seizure of MDMA, a psychotropic drug, from three persons at Kattikulam in Wayanad district in November 2022. The arrested has been identified as Daniel Abou Doumbia of Bingerville, Ivory Coast.

Three persons, Muhammed Unais, 31, Hafsir, 27, and Muhammed Faris, 27, from Malappuram district were arrested while they were reportedly transporting 106 grams of MDMA from Bengaluru in a car. They reportedly told the police that they had procured the contraband from Junaid Chathery, 27, of Malappuram, through Aneez of Ottappalam living in Bengaluru. Junaid was arrested from Bengaluru last year.

Based on information provided by them, the Thirunelly police reached the residence of Aneez in Bengaluru and nabbed Doumbia, the main dealer of the gang, on Thursday. The police said the Ivory Coast national was directly involved in the manufacture and supply of MDMA. However, Aneez managed to escape.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.