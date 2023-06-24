Ivory Coast national arrested in Kattikulam drug case

June 24, 2023 04:56 am | Updated 08:56 am IST - KALPETTA

The Thirunelly police have arrested an Ivory Coast national in connection with the seizure of MDMA, a psychotropic drug, from three persons at Kattikulam in Wayanad district in November 2022. The arrested has been identified as Daniel Abou Doumbia of Bingerville, Ivory Coast.

Three persons, Muhammed Unais, 31, Hafsir, 27, and Muhammed Faris, 27, from Malappuram district were arrested while they were reportedly transporting 106 grams of MDMA from Bengaluru in a car. They reportedly told the police that they had procured the contraband from Junaid Chathery, 27, of Malappuram, through Aneez of Ottappalam living in Bengaluru. Junaid was arrested from Bengaluru last year.

Based on information provided by them, the Thirunelly police reached the residence of Aneez in Bengaluru and nabbed Doumbia, the main dealer of the gang, on Thursday. The police said the Ivory Coast national was directly involved in the manufacture and supply of MDMA. However, Aneez managed to escape.