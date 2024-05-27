GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

IUML leader Kunhalikutty firm on judicial probe into bar bribery claim

Published - May 27, 2024 12:19 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader P.K. Kunhalikutty has said a judicial probe should be instituted into the claim that a section of bar owners were asked to shore up funds to influence the liquor policy of the Left Democratic Front government in the State.

He told the media here on May 25 (Sunday) that there was something suspicious in the whole episode, which should not be dismissed as a minor thing. “There seems to be some fire, because of which there is some smoke. That is why the United Democratic Front pointed out that a police investigation would not do and an independent judicial probe should be ordered into it. We shall see,” he said.

Asked about the alleged fissures within the Sunni scholars’ forum Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama and the IUML’s reported differences of opinion with the organisation, Mr. Kunhalikutty said that the party would not interfere in Samastha’s internal issues. The IUML would also sort out its problems with the Samastha, he said. The IUML leader said that an agitation would be launched soon into the shortage of Plus One seats in the Malabar region.

Meanwhile, a social harmony meet organised by IUML State president Panakkad Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal will be held at Raviz Kadavu resort at 3 p.m. on May 27. A. Revanth Reddy, Telangana Chief Minister, will be the chief guest.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / state politics / government

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.