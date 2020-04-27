IUML leader held on charge of sexual assault

The Thamarassery police on Monday arrested a local leader of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on the charge of sexually abusing a minor boy.
O.K.M. Kunhi, who was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, had been at large following the incident.
According to the police, the victim, a 16-year-old boy, was allegedly brought to the home of the accused for domestic work.
The alleged assault took place on March 19. Kunhi was booked for the suspected offence last Thursday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.