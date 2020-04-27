Kozhikode

IUML leader held on charge of sexual assault

The Thamarassery police on Monday arrested a local leader of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on the charge of sexually abusing a minor boy.

O.K.M. Kunhi, who was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, had been at large following the incident.

According to the police, the victim, a 16-year-old boy, was allegedly brought to the home of the accused for domestic work.

The alleged assault took place on March 19. Kunhi was booked for the suspected offence last Thursday.

