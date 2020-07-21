Irul bags prize in short play contest

Irul, a play by Floating Theatre, Kozhikode, bagged the third prize in the best play category in ‘Unlock with Smile’, a short play competition organised by Team Arts Chennai and Haritham WhatsApp collective recently. Besides, the play also won the best script award for director Bichoos Chilanka and second best actress award for Chinnoos Chilanka.

The competition was organised as an encouragement for the theatre fraternity that was almost in a state of hibernation during the lockdown. More than 50 plays, most of which were prepared just for the contest, were part of it.

Noted theatre personalities Jayan Thirumana, Payyannur Murali, Rajesh Irulam, Anil Mala and Abhilash Parameshwaran formed the jury.

Irul explores racism and casteism in Indian society through the lives of a few ‘manhole cleaners’ in Delhi.

Kaliyattam by Black Theatre, Thrissur, was adjudged the best play in the competition.