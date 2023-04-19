HamberMenu
Innocent, a man of many layers

He was truthful to his name. His memories will remain forever on people’s minds, says actor Narayanan Nair

April 19, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Kozhikode Narayanan Nair speaking at a commemorative event for actor Innocent in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

Actor Kozhikode Narayanan Nair speaking at a commemorative event for actor Innocent in Kozhikode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Actor Innocent was a man of many layers and an honest human being, those who spoke at a commemorative event organised by the Calicut Book Club said on Wednesday.

Opening the event, actor Kozhikode Narayanan Nair said Innocent’s demise was an untimely loss to society. “He was truthful to his name. His memories will remain forever on people’s minds,” Mr. Nair added.

Journalist Sreekanth Kottakkal, who co-authored some of the books written by Innocent, said the actor was a man of many layers. “He used to narrate stories about the people he interacted with. Sometimes, it was difficult to determine what was fiction and what was fact. He had an amazing ability to create a twist at the end of each story,” Mr. Kottakkal said. He pointed out that the actor even battled cancer with his unique sense of humour. Innocent could also dabble in politics later when he was elected as a Member of Parliament from the Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency, he added.

Second Pen, an initiative of the Kozhikode branch of the Indian Medical Association, was the co-organiser of the event.

