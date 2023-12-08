IGNOU signs MoU with Kenyan varsity

December 08, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Kozhikode

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and the Open University of Kenya have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU). A release from the regional office of the IGNOU said on Friday that the MoU was exchanged by Beatrice Inyangala, Principal Secretary for Higher Education and Research, Ministry of Education, Kenya, and Nageshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor, IGNOU.

The key points include facilitation of student and faculty mobility, incorporating cutting-edge technology for teaching and learning, curriculum development aligned with market needs, sharing expertise in e-learning platforms, joint research and development initiatives, assistance in policy framework creation, support for new programme development, and sharing educational resources.