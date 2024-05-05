ICU sexual assault case: survivor to demand re-investigation

May 05, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Kozhikode

The survivor in the ICU sexual assault case is planning to demand a re-investigation into her allegation against gynaecologist K.V. Preethi, as the existing probe report has turned out to be unsatisfactory. She has questioned the report by the local police, which said that the junior doctor, whose statement had been recorded, was not present during her physical examination by Dr. Preethi, and several parts of the report were untrue.

The survivor had procured a copy of the investigation report after a two-week-long protest in front of the office of the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City). The Inspector General of Police (North Zone) had to issued a direct order, after seeking legal opinion, to the District Police Chief to make the report available.

“No junior doctor has visited me with Dr. Preethi. Then how can she give a statement? There is no mention of such a witness in the chargesheet filed by the police, nor in Dr. Peethi’s statement that is part of the chargesheet,” the survivor said.

She added that senior nursing officer P.B. Anitha was the only person who accompanied the gynaecologist. The nursing officer, the survivor’s husband, and sister-in-law have also supported this statement. On the other hand, Dr. Preethi in her statement had said that she was not sure if the nursing officer had accompanied her and the junior doctor was with her. The junior doctor has also given a statement regarding her presence during the survivor’s pelvic examination.

“My statement to the gynaecologist has not been used as evidence in this investigation report, nor those of my relatives. The report is solely based on the statements of the doctor and her associates. I suspect that is the reason why the police were hesitant to share it with me,” she said.

The report denies all allegations of vested interest by the doctor and maintains that she had conveyed the survivor’s statement truthfully to the investigating officers.

“The report is a clear indication that efforts are being made to save the culprit. Hence we are seeking a re-investigationm,” said Noushad Thekkayil, human rights activist, who has been supporting the survivor.

She plans to meet the Inspector General on Monday and demand a re-investigation by an agency other than the local police.