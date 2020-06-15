Helping out deprived students

Students who were deprived of facilities to attend online classes across the Malabar region are getting good support from people and organisations. Apart from local groups, the trend now being popular as ‘TV Challenge’ is evoking hearty response from Non-Resident Keralites as well.

Sreekanth, a native of Kodiyathur, is the latest beneficiary whose wish for electricity connection and a television set for his children got fulfilled within just 24 hours. Their plight was brought to light by a local journalist.

It was after a wait of 16 years that the family got the power connection. Knowing their plight, the Mukkom police also decided to build a new house for the family.

Sreekanth says they will be able to spare one of the new television sets they got for another family.

A group of former students purchased 10 TV sets for students at Engapuzha. At Kakkodi, it was a co-operative society that came to the help of a needy student.

Illath Jigeesh, an expatriate, says the gesture of an American woman was unforgettable. “The woman, named Gail Allison, was responding instantly to purchase four television sets when she came to know the struggle of students from Kannur’s Chala Government Higher Secondary School,” he said.

In Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts, libraries are opening up their facilities for students to attend online classes.

V. Noushad, a resident of Thamarassery, says some youths are conducting simplified online classes for students who miss the formal online classes.

Education Department officials say there are 650 common study centres in Kozhikode district ready to facilitate online classes from Monday. Minister for Excise and Labour T.P. Ramakrishnan will formally open the facility. About 4,500 students will be able to make use of the facility after maintaining the physical distancing norm.