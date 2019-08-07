Heavy rain throws life out of gear in Malabar

With the south-west monsoon continuing to wreak havoc, the authorities have sounded the red alert in many places in north Kerala.

The district administrations have swung into action, coordinating various departments such the police, fire and rescue services, KSEB and the PWD to meet any eventualities. Round-the-clock control rooms have been opened at the taluk and district-levels.

Officials have been asked to collect details of rain-related damage in all regions. They have been asked to identify uninhabitable houses and shift the residents to safer places at relief camps under each village office.

In Kozhikode district, the situation was grim with a landslip occurring at Chembukkadvu near the hill region of Thiruvambady and Kodanchery. No casualties were reported.

People residing near the Peruvannamuzhi and Kakkayam dams have been asked to be cautious in view of the rising water levels in these reservoirs.

Seventeen houses were partly damaged in the district on Wednesday. These occurred at Puthiyangadi, Maruthongara, Villiyangad, Kavilumppara, Puthuppady and Kooderanji.

A huge banyan tree fell on a house and a temple at Kunduparamba on the outskirts of Kozhikode city.

In Wayanad district, around 400 persons from 91 families were shifted to six relief camps at Vythiri, Mananthawadi and Sulthan Bathery. The rainfall the district received was the highest in this rainy season. The average rainfall recorded was 100.9 mm. The water-level has increased in the Banasura Sagar dam across the Karamanathodu tributary of the Kabini river. The shutters of the dam will be opened once the water level breaches 773.90 m. Now, the level is 767.90m. Officials said that the shutters would be opened, considering the fallout last year.

River breaches banks

In Malappuram district, five families were relocated to a house following the erosion of the Punnapuzha river banks at Vazhikkadavu. At least 12 houses in the region were facing the threat of damage. If the situation continued, more people would be shifted to makeshift relief camps, according to officials. Local people have been urging the State government and local bodies to construct a wall to protect the river bank. But no steps have been taken so far. Some of the roads were washed away in the floods last year.

The hilly areas in Malappuram district have also been put on high alert. Some regions were submerged after the the Chaliyar and Karakkadan rivers overflowed.

Holiday declared

Areas in Kannur district witnessed heavy rain and wind on Wednesday. According to reports, there was a landslip inside the Brahmagiri wildlife sanctuary near Makutta, which is in Karnataka.

There were no reports of any damage to property in areas under Iritty taluk. The District Collector declared a holiday for educational institutions except professional colleges, in the district on Thursday as the weathermen have declared an orange alert forecasting heavy to very heavy rain. The Fisheries Control Room has warned fishermen against venturing into the sea.