Heavy rain pounds Kozhikode district; landslips recorded in rural areas

Several parts of city flooded, orange alert in district on Wednesday and Thursday

Widespread rain flooded several low-lying areas and triggered landslips in the rural belt in Kozhikode district on Tuesday afternoon.

Two landslips were reported in the hill regions. Concerns about landslips in the forest region have left residents of Kuttiyadi, Maruthongara, Kayakkodi, and Kavilumpara worried. Some of these areas were inundated as water levels rose abnormally.

Adivaram town was almost flooded in heavy rain. Water entered shops in many places. The Kozhikode-Wayanad national highway was blocked for many hours.

Several parts of Kozhikode city were flooded after the heavy rain around 5 p.m. Traffic movement was thrown out of gear as arterial roads remained submerged by storm water and overflowing drains.

District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy said landslips could occur in hilly areas such as Adivaram, Puthuppadi and Kavilumpara. He urged residents to remain vigilant. Trips to hilly regions and especially through the Thamarassery Ghat Raod and night trips should be avoided.

The Collector also said that instructions issued by officials should be followed. The Fisheries Deputy Director has cautioned fishermen against venturing out into the sea till November 5.

The Meteorological Centre in Thiruvananthapuram under the India Meteorological Department has sounded a general orange alert for the district on Wednesday and Thursday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall as well as thunderstorms, lighting and squall have been forecast on both days. The maximum surface wind speed would be less than 40 kmph and rain less than 15 mm per hour.

For Kozhikode city, the prediction is a generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers till November 6.