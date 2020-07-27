Govt. failed to tackle outbreak, says Muraleedharan

Congress leader K. Muraleedharan, MP, has said that the statement of CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan that opposition parties are spreading COVID-19 is only to camouflage the failures of the Left Democratic Front government in combating the pandemic.

Addressing a news conference here on Monday, Mr. Muraleedharan said that the government failed to contain the spread of the outbreak in Thiruvananthapuram even after two weeks of curfew in the State capital. The government was fudging the details of COVID-19 death rates, he alleged.

He also demanded that the National Investigation Agency investigate the Chief Minister’s Office in the gold smuggling case.