Govt. asked to clarify on minority scholarships

Sathar Panthallur, State general secretary, Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSSF), the students’ outfit of the influential Sunni scholars’ forum Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, has asked the government to clarify on the allegation that the Muslim community had made “undeserving gains” from funds meant for the minorities.
Speaking at an event organised here on Wednesday, he demanded that the government release data on the issue. Mr. Sathar asked the Opposition parties to pressurise the government to release a White Paper showing Muslim representation in government jobs.
There had been allegations that it was the Muslim community that had largely benefited from government scholarships for minorities. Mr. Sathar alleged that this argument, propagated by the Sangh Parivar, was aimed at polarising society on communal lines. The government too had a role in facilitating circumstances conducive for raising the allegation. The government should appoint a committee to look into this. Mr. Sathar said that the Muslim community would not support politicians who did not stand by it during the time of crisis.
