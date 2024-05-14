GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Giving Kerala style mural art a monochromatic flavour 

Published - May 14, 2024 11:31 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Participants of the monochrome mural painting exhibition, organised by Devayanam School of Mural Art, with their paintings at Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery in Kozhikode on May 14.

Participants of the monochrome mural painting exhibition, organised by Devayanam School of Mural Art, with their paintings at Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery in Kozhikode on May 14. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Colourful is one word to describe the Kerala style mural paintings. The art form is known for representation of mythical themes in five natural colours. However, the Devayanam School of Mural Art has taken the art form out of its box by limiting its palette to a single colour.

An exhibition of monochromatic mural art works by students and faculty of the school that concluded at the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery in Kozhikode on May 14 (Tuesday) is a study on how complexities of the style could be incorporated using one single colour instead of the usual five.

“It was quite difficult to execute. We had to use different shades of the same colour to give depth to the painting,” said Sathish Thayat, founder of the school. The exhibition was inaugurated by mural artist Krishnan Mallisseri and features 25 paintings by 25 people in 25 different colours. “Many of the colours may seem the same for commoners. But they are actually different,” Mr. Thayat added.

It was a mural painting, using just brown and black colours, that he spotted at a temple in Kannur that prompted Mr. Thayat to experiment with monochromatic paintings. He had his students at Pookkad Kalalayam at Chemancheri experiment on the concept through an exhibition titled ‘Eka Varnika’ in 2022. “That exhibition consisted of paintings featuring several faces in monochrome, in mural style. Here we have complete figures,” Mr. Thayat said. 

Related Topics

Kozhikode / arts, culture and entertainment / painting

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.