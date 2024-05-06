GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former RTO gets jail in disproportionate assets case

He was also slapped with a fine of ₹37.5 lakh

May 06, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode vigilance court has sentenced a former Regional Transport Officer (RTO) to one year imprisonment in a case related to amassing of disproportionate assets. K. Hareendran, who was convicted in a case registered by the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB), was also slapped with a fine of ₹37.5 lakh.

According to VACB officials, Hareendran was accused of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income during his tenure between 1989 and 2005 in various posts. The case was probed by a special cell of the VACB. Over eight acres of land registered in the name of his family members was also forfeited.

Vigilance Public Prosecutor V.K. Shylajan appeared for the prosecution. VACB officers I. Mohammed Aslam, K. Madhusoodanan, and T. Unnikrishnan were part of the investigation.

