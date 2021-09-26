Focus on LP, UP schools as Kozhikode gears up to resume classes

Education Department to hold meetings with stakeholders today

The Education Department in Kozhikode district is focussing on lower primary schools and upper primary schools, especially those in grama panchayats, ahead of resumption of classes on November 1.

U.K. Abdunnassar, district coordinator, Educare project, told The Hindu on Sunday that disinfection works had been done earlier in higher secondary schools and high schools for various exams. A majority of LP schools and UP schools, however, had not been opened ever since COVID-19 struck, he said. The department is holding a series of meetings from Monday with parent-teacher associations, assistant educational officers, district educational officers, representatives of political parties, youth and student organisations, and functionaries of ward-level rapid response teams before taking up various works from October 1, he added.

According to sources, police personnel would be in touch with head-teachers and principals to understand their requirements. Traffic police personnel would ensure that the government guidelines related to the travel of students from and to schools are followed. Sanitation, fumigation and chlorination works would be taken up on the premises of all school buildings. Those who engage in cleaning works would be asked to take preventive medicines against leptospirosis as at least some of the buildings might be infested with rodents. Health inspectors would be in charge of this. The Kerala State Youth Welfare Board would chip in with its volunteer groups for the works.

Along with this, psychological support too would be given to parents and students. Interactive sessions have been planned through WhatsApp groups and Google Meet platforms of neighbourhood groups associated with Kudumbashree units. The Women and Child Development Department would rope in 70 of its counsellors, and 1,800 teachers and helpers in anganwadis to prepare students for offline classes.

The district administration had held a meeting on Saturday to discuss these issues.