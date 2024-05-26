Firm selected to create master plan for redevelopment of Institute of Palliative Medicine in Kozhikode

Bengaluru-based architecture group Urban Precinct has been selected to create master plan for the re-development of Institute of Palliative Medicine (IPM) in Kozhikode. The design developed by Urban Precinct bagged the first place in ‘Oasis’, the national-level architectural design competition organised by Indian Institute of Architects.

The award that comprised ₹ 2 lakh in cash, a memento and a citation was presented to IPM founder Suresh Kumar at an event held in Kozhikode on Saturday. The award jury consisted of architects Kevin Lo, Soumitro Ghosh and Rupali Gupta.

The designs by FM Architecture and Architechniques won special mention from the jury. They were awarded ₹50,000 in cash, a memento and citation. Chairman of IIA Kerala Vinod Cyriac, chairman of IIA Calicut Noufal C.Hashim and former chairman Vivek P.P were present at the event.

The challenge in the competition was to come up with a design that would elevate the mental well being of patients and bystanders at the institute. Besides re-designing existing buildings on the campus, the designs also include recreation centres, a community library, a gift shop to showcase the products of IPM residents, a medical library for professionals, a pavilion for dialogues and discussions, presentation studios, class rooms, multi-functional modular halls, and a media studio.

The IIA will directly monitor the re-development, while Bengaluru based non-profit organisation Samagatha Foundation will join hands with them.