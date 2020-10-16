Expedite process to build new registration office: SHRC

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has directed the Inspector General (Registration) to expedite the process for the construction of the new registration office building in Kozhikode. Based on a complaint filed by M.C. Francis, Karapparamba, the commission has also asked the Kozhikode Corporation Secretary to take necessary action in this regard.
The Commission’s judicial member P. Mohandas has noted that the registration office was situated in a more than 150-year-old building, which was in a dilapidated condition.
The government has given administrative nod for the new building as it has been brought under KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board). The Kerala State Construction Corporation has prepared an estimate of ₹2.76 crore, which has been approved by KIIFB. However, the Kozhikode Corporation denied permit for the construction in July 2018.
