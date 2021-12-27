Exciting start to Beypore Water Festival

Actor Mammootty opens the fest, claimed to be the biggest water-themed event in the country

Beypore Water Fest, claimed to be the biggest water-themed event in the country, began at Beypore Marina, where the River Chaliyar meets the Arabian Sea, on Sunday. Actor Mammootty declared the festival open at an event presided over by Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas in the evening.

“The tourism sector was worst affected by COVID. This festival is an attempt to handhold the sector in the journey forward,” Mr. Riyas said in his address. He pointed out that a memorial for Vaikom Muhammed Basheer at Beypore was part of the Literary Circuit announced by the State government. The Minister also informed that a flyover was being planned from Vattakkinar to Areekkad on the national highway to reduce congestion on the stretch, which also affected traffic to Beypore. He said there were plans to develop Gotheeswaram and Kadalundi beaches.

Additional Chief Secretary (Tourism) Venu V. said the Beypore Water Fest was a symbol of the re-emergence of Kerala Tourism, and that the people of the State would benefit from it.

Earlier in the day, the festivities began with a cycle ride on the Kozhikode beach, which was flagged off by Minister for Ports Ahammad Devarkovil. The flea market and food festival at Parisons Complex were opened by Forest Minister A.K. Sassendran.

People swarmed the Beypore Beach to watch competitions held at the Marina, Chaliyar River, and the beach, as well as the flea market and food festival. There were competitions such as dinghy boat race, treasure hunt on country boats, and fishing net throwing.

The Naval band from the Naval Academy at Ezhimala performed for over an hour before the inaugural function. The fly-past of Dornier helicopters of the Indian Coast Guard enthralled viewers.

The National Kite Festival will begin on Monday. Several other competitions such as rod fishing, kayaking, and stand-up paddle race will also be held on Monday. A Naval ship will be anchored at the port for the day for the public to visit.