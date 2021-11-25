Drinking water quality not a worry for Azhiyoor

Community volunteers to examine water sources

The Health Department is holding a campaign to ensure the quality of drinking water sources in Kozhikode now. But the Azhiyoor grama panchayat in the district had kick-started an initiative to check the water sources much before.

According to sources, two community volunteers from each ward and 18 ward members were trained to check the quality of water recently.

They were given special kits for the purpose.

As many as 200 water resources are being examined in the first phase. The panchayat is also taking action against those who discharge sewage into drinking water sources.

Legal action

Two restaurant owners, 14 building owners, and a cattle centre were served notices.

The panchayat is planning to invoke provisions of the Panchayati Raj Act to levy ₹10,000 as fine from them and launch further legal actions if these people did not toe the line in a week.

Meanwhile, the Health Department said that 11,330 water sources had been chlorinated as part of its ‘Operation Vibrio’ campaign so far. As many as 15,941 houses were examined. A total of 153 catering units were checked and one restaurant was served a notice.