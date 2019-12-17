Kozhikode

Development activities on at Beypore Govt. School

more-in

Various development activities are being taken up at the Government Higher Secondary School, Beypore, from this month as part of a project to lift the standards of educational institutions in the coastal areas.

A release by the District Institute of Education and Training said on Tuesday that the focus would be on improving the safety and health indicators of students as well as their involvement in arts and sports activities. There would be awareness sessions for Parents Teachers Association and the people.

Special camps for students would be held during the upcoming vacation. Modern learning methods would be used and IT-based workshops and film making sessions would be held along with imparting scientific information about sea.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kozhikode
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 17, 2019 11:27:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/development-activities-on-at-beypore-govt-school/article30332480.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY