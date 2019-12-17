Development activities on at Beypore Govt. School

Various development activities are being taken up at the Government Higher Secondary School, Beypore, from this month as part of a project to lift the standards of educational institutions in the coastal areas.

A release by the District Institute of Education and Training said on Tuesday that the focus would be on improving the safety and health indicators of students as well as their involvement in arts and sports activities. There would be awareness sessions for Parents Teachers Association and the people.

Special camps for students would be held during the upcoming vacation. Modern learning methods would be used and IT-based workshops and film making sessions would be held along with imparting scientific information about sea.