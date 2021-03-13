Kozhikode

Develop Grasim land, demand traders

Mavoor Merchants Association has demanded that the State government implement projects to utilise the Gwalior Rayons (Grasim) land at Mavoor.

A discussion on the possibilities of developing the land, which is under Birla Group, was held at Mavoor on Friday. Participants in the discussion noted that the land had not been utilised for decades since the shutdown of Gwalior Rayons factory, and that it was now a haven for miscreants.

Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Subair Kolakkadan suggested that the land be used to set up an industrial park, a stadium-cum-sports village, a business park, or even an institution like BITS Pilani managed by Birla.

Greater Malabar Initiative president T.C. Ahamed was the guest of honour, a press release said.

