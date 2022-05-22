Desilting of Kallai may commence soon

The plan has been on for more than a decade, but was put off due to several technical snags

The project for desilting Kallai River, delayed for years due to several reasons, is likely to take off soon enough as two companies have come forth to take up the work after a re-tender was floated recently. The technical qualification and experience of the two companies will be analysed before opening up the financial bid.

The pre-qualification tender floated a month ago had only one applicant and hence a re-tender was floated. Fins Engineers and Contractors from Thrissur and K.V. Sooraj Kumar from Neyyattinkara are in the fray, of which the company that quotes the lowest will be selected.

A 4.2km stretch of the river from Kallai to Kaduppini will come under the ₹7.9 crore desilting project, which is funded by the Kozhikode Corporation and is being implemented by the Department of Irrigation.

The Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM), Kunnamangalam, had conducted a study for the project involving the biodiversity of the region. However, the Irrigation Department will conduct a hydrographic survey before the project commences, to estimate the amount of silt that needs to be removed. A survey was conducted three years ago for this purpose, but more silt could have accumulated afterwards and hence a fresh survey is needed. The silt will be deposited in the sea three to five kilometres away from the shore.

The desilting of Kallai may bring down the possibility of flooding in the city in the coming years. All the rainwater from the heart of the city flows into the river through the Conolly canal. The storm water drains in the city have not been able to flush the water into the canal recently as the water level in it is higher than that of the drains. The accumulation of silt and the poor flow of water in the river is considered to be the reason for the higher water level in the canal. The plan for desilting of Kallai has been on for more than a decade, but was put off all the time due to several technical snags.