‘Deliberate efforts on to diminish the relevance of Parliament as an institution’

February 25, 2024 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST

M.P. Abdussamad Samadani, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national vice president, won the 2021 Lok Sabha bypoll from Malappuram after P.K. Kunhalikutty, the incumbent MP, vacated the seat to contest the Assembly election from Vengara. Amid speculation about the IUML planning to field him from Ponnani, now represented by E.T. Mohammed Basheer, Mr. Samadani speaks to The Hindu about his tenure in Parliament.

You got less than three years as an MP. Which were the major works taken up during the period?

I could effectively intervene with the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation twice to stall its decision to shorten the existing runway to expand the runway end-safety area (RESA) at the Calicut International Airport. The decision had created panic among the stakeholders as it could have reduced the airport to a ‘wayside shop’. Due to my humble efforts, the airport was saved from such a calamity. The State government started land acquisition for RESA expansion after I raised it in the Lok Sabha. Another crisis came when the State, citing financial constraints, expressed its inability to allocate funds for earth filling for the RESA work. I could pressure the Centre to take over that responsibility. Also, almost all major issues related to national highway development were addressed.

This is your second innings in Parliament, after being elected to the Rajya Sabha for two consecutive terms since 1994, and first stint in the Lok Sabha. How do you compare the two periods?

There is not only a regime change, but deliberate efforts are also on to diminish the importance and relevance of Parliament as an institution. The government’s approach to Parliament has completely changed. The space for Opposition, the respect for its creative ideas and views, great debates, incorporation of our suggestions, all those things have gone. Members are suspended en masse. Controversial Bills are being introduced and passed without prior information or notice.

IUML MPs have always raised their voice in Parliament for the minorities. What are your thoughts on the alleged rise in influence of majoritarian politics and authoritarian governance in the country?

It is a fact that the constitutional rights of the minorities are being denied. There are multiple issues, including in education. For example, the off-campus centre of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Malappuram district is facing a financial crisis due to the Centre’s neglect. All these are leading to the financial ruin of the minorities. Attempts are on to alienate a section of the population and then gain political mileage out of it.

A majority of the MPs who represented the Malappuram seat, and its earlier version, Manjeri, were from the IUML. But why are big Centrally-funded institutions, except the Calicut airport, absent here?

The IUML and the United Democratic Front have played a big role in the economic and social development of Malappuram district. Calicut airport is our biggest achievement. It opened up a window of opportunities to the people of Malabar. The airport is the very basis of our sustenance as it paved the way for migration to the Gulf countries. The remittances from there are still the backbone of our economy. The AMU centre, the Passport Seva Kendra in Malappuram are other examples. We have our limitations in getting Central projects, whoever is in power there.

What about the rumours that you will be fielded from Ponnani this time?

I don’t have the practice of planning anything in advance. It is for the party to decide.