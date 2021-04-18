Kozhikode

Curbs on public life in Kozhikode district on Sundays

The Kozhikode district administration has imposed more curbs on public life on Sundays in view of the worsening COVID-19 situation here. Public places, including beaches, parks and tourism destinations, will remain closed. Public transport facilities and healthcare institutions, however, can function normally.

People have been asked not to venture out for non-essential needs. Gathering of more than five persons has been prohibited. District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao said the steps had been necessary under Section 4 of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020, to control the epidemic. Shops selling essential things may remain open till 7 p.m. Any violation would incur penal action, said Mr. Rao.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 18, 2021 1:05:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/curbs-on-public-life-in-kozhikode-district-on-sundays/article34347425.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY