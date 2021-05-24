COVID-19 survivor alleges harassment by Nadapuram police officer

Rights panel moved seeking action against Sub Inspector

A 40-year-old COVID-19 survivor from Kozhikode’s Kadameri village has approached the Kerala State Human Rights Commission seeking action against a Sub Inspector who allegedly showered abuses on him during a surprise vehicle check.

P. Latheef, the complainant, claimed that the police officer from Nadapuram station also made derogatory remarks against his mother who recently succumbed to the pandemic.

“The officer who intercepted my motorbike near Keeriyangadi claiming that I defied the lockdown regulation on May 21 behaved in an insensitive way with no concern over my emotional trauma. I was out to purchase some essential items for my supermarket at Thannerpanthal,” he said.

According to Mr. Latheef, the Sub Inspector was not ready to believe his words even after showing the identity card and explaining the situation in the family. “Holding my collar, he forcibly took me to the station to record the arrest and impound by motorbike. My shirt had also been torn in the incident,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, the Nadapuram police denied the allegation and claimed that Latheef was arrested on the basis of clear evidence. They said they would give their explanation at the time of enquiry by higher officials.