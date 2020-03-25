Control rooms opened to handle lockdown issues

The district administration has opened several control rooms to handle the issues that may arise in connection with the lockdown. Transport, essential goods and law and order control rooms have been opened on the direction of the District Collector, besides appointing nodal officers to deal with other problems.

The Deputy Collector for Revenue Recovery is the nodal officer for the transport control room set up at the collectorate. The purpose of the control room is to ensure that the public has access to transportation on emergency situations as the public transport system has been shut down. It will make sure, keeping in touch with merchant bodies, that enough vehicles are available for transport of goods so that the district will have no scarcity of essential goods. It will also resolve any problems that may arise in this regard.

The Deputy Collector in charge of NH land acquisition is the nodal officer for the essential goods control room, the purpose of which is to ensure that everyone who is under observation for SARS-COV2 infection in the district gets food. It is to coordinate with heads of local bodies to ensure that there was no scarcity of goods anywhere. It will resolve any complaints that may arise in this regard.

Though, the law and order control room is stationed at the office of the District Police Chief, a nodal office has been set up at the collectorate under the Additional District Magistrate. The control room is to handle law and order problems in connection with the lockdown and act based on the reports from village level squads.

Besides these, Deputy Collector N. Ramla has been appointed as the nodal officer to ensure the safety of migrant labourers and that they get fed. District Social Justice officer Sheeba Mumtaz will coordinate with the voluntary organisations in the district to ensure food and safety of street dwellers.