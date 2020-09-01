Congress offices attacked in Kozhikode

Party leaders accuse CPI(M) of masterminding attacks

Apparently in protest against the killing of two Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists at Venjaramoodu in Thiruvananthapuram, local offices of the Congress party in Kozhikode district came under attack at midnight on Monday.

Congress leaders alleged that the CPI(M) had masterminded the attacks, including the hurling of a steel bomb at Kallachi near Nadapuram and petrol bombs at Muhammad Abdurahiman Reading Room and Library at Arekkad.

No casualties have been reported, however the buildings have been damaged. The window panes of the building at Kallachi were shattered in the attack. The Nadapuarm police have registered a case in connection with the incident. Investigators are examining the CCTV footage to identify miscreants. A forensic team also visited the spot and collected evidence.

In another incident, unidentified persons attacked the Congress office at Kakkodi. Miscreants destroyed portraits of Mahatma Gandhi, Ayyankkali and former Prime Ministers Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi. Destruction of flag posts and attacks were reported at the party offices at Kuruvathoor, Polilkkavu, near Koyilandy, Ulliyeri and Arikkulam.

Protest staged

Congress workers led by seniors leaders staged a sit-in in front of the Kallachi office demanding the arrest of culprits.

Congress leaders led by M.K. Raghavan, MP, and KPCC vice president T. Siddique staged a protest in front of the office of the District Police Chief at Mananchira in Kozhikode. IUML leader M.K. Muneer inaugurated the protest.

Mr. Siddique accused the CPI(M) leadership of planning the attacks ahead of the local body polls.