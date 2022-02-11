CM trying to incite local sentiments, says Surendran

Pinarayi’s reply to Yogi Adityanath

BJP State president K. Surendran has accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of inciting local sentiments while replying to a statement by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

During a speech against the backdrop of the first phase of the Assembly elections in his State, Mr. Adityanath had said on Thursday that the people should be careful while casting their votes unless UP “turns into Kashmir, Bengal or Kerala.” Mr. Vijayan promptly replied, both in Hindi and English, on his twitter handle that “if U.P. turns into Kerala as Mr. Adityanath fears, it will enjoy the best education, health services, social welfare, living standards and have a harmonious society in which people won’t be murdered in the name of religion and caste. That’s what the people of UP would want.”

In a release, Mr. Surendran alleged that Mr. Vijayan had a habit of criticising other States during his evening press meets. When he was being snubbed by others, Mr. Vijayan was trying to incite local sentiments. “Mr. Adityanath has highlighted governance failures here. However, Mr. Vijayan is trying to show that the UP Chief Minister is against Kerala,” Mr. Surendran said.

The BJP president also alleged that the Kerala government was supporting religious extremists.