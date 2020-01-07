Chief Minister launches work on Njeliyanparamba plant

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the construction work for the waste-to-energy plant at the Njeliyanparamba trenching ground here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the existing situation at the dumping ground of Kozhikode city would drastically change with the completion of the plant.

The State will also obtain 6MW of power after treating around 300 tonnes of waste daily.

The technologically advanced plant will be a model for the State. Similar projects will be implemented in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kannur districts, Mr. Vijayan said.

The plant, to be established in three phases, will be fully functional in 18 months. It will be set up on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis on the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode. It will come up on 12. 67 acres handed by the Kozhikode Corporation to the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation.

The Malabar Waste Management will manage the plant for 25 years. As of now, only legacy waste will be subjected to bio-mining. Later, a biomethanisation plant to handle wet waste and a waste-energy plant will be established.

The municipalities of Feroke, Koyilandy, and Ramanattukkara and Olavanna, Kadalundi and Kunnamangalam grama panchayats will also benefit from the project. Earlier, KSIDC officials, secretaries of local bodies, and the company signed an agreement for setting up the project.

Chief Secretary Tom Jose, V.K.C. Mammed Koya, MLA; KSEB chairman and managing director N.S. Pillai, and District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao participated in the programme.