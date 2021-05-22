Chamber seeks better coastal shipping services

The office-bearers of the Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Saturday visited Minister for Ports Ahamed Devarkovil with a demand to strengthen the existing facilities in various minor ports and boost the coastal shipping services.

They said that scope was high for the better utilisation of 17 minor ports in Kerala. Demands such as the opening of a maritime academy in Beypore, launch of new warehousing logistic parks, extension of wharfs in Beypore and Azhikkal ports and the improvement of coastal shipping projects by connecting Kochi seaport with various international ports were also raised during the discussions.