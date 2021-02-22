CBSE schools council seeks government grant

The Council of CBSE Schools, Kerala, has sought financial grant from the State government to tide over the crisis induced by COVID-19.

This demand was raised by Indira Rajan, secretary general, National Council of CBSE Schools, during a meeting of the northern regional chapter of the council here on Thursday. She pointed out that the schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had to slash their fees in view of the pandemic and this had led to a difficult situation. Ms. Rajan also claimed that though government employees were getting salary hike and other benefits, the staff of self-financing institutions were in dire straits now. This was painful.

Ms. Rajan also said that it was unscientific to discriminate against students who study in unaided schools. There had been attempts to divide students between those in the unaided sector and in government and aided sectors. Both are children of tax-paying citizens. The government should take steps to utilise the money from tax payers for their children studying in the self-financing sector as well. Ms. Rajan also sought to end the perceived discrimination in admissions to higher education courses by differentiating between students from government and unaided schools. Fr. Johny Kanjirathingal was present.