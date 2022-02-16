Call to reopen railway ticket counters

The closure of multiple entrances at the Kozhikode railway station to streamline entry and exit of passengers through a single gateway has come as a challenge for many to maintain social distancing amid the pandemic threat. K. Ragesh | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Malabar Chamber of Commerce has appealed to the Railways to reopen ticket counters at all railway stations considering the declining COVID-19 scare and fresh cases. They also sent an email request to Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday with a call to consider the demand with utmost priority. The chamber functionaries pointed out that the closure of ticket counters following the pandemic outbreak had been troubling many ordinary passengers in the State.