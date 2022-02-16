Call to reopen railway ticket counters
The Malabar Chamber of Commerce has appealed to the Railways to reopen ticket counters at all railway stations considering the declining COVID-19 scare and fresh cases. They also sent an email request to Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday with a call to consider the demand with utmost priority. The chamber functionaries pointed out that the closure of ticket counters following the pandemic outbreak had been troubling many ordinary passengers in the State.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.