Calicut varsity steps up efforts to get back nod for teacher education centres

January 20, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Kozhikode

The University of Calicut is fast-tracking steps to restore the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) recognition of all of its 11 teacher education centres.

Notices are being served on the authorities at the four centres located in Malappuram, Thrissur and Palakkad districts to produce necessary documents for the purpose after five other centres in Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Malappuram recently got back their recognition.

These centres had been functioning without NCTE approval for long but had managed to get a favourable order from the Kerala High Court to run the courses. In 2021, an appellate authority of the council dismissed an appeal filed by the university too. However, the authorities have been continuing their efforts to get the recognition restored by implementing the required criteria, such as appointing full-time teachers and getting their own buildings for the centres. At least in some places, they were functioning from rented premises earlier.

The decision to restore the recognition of the centres at Vadakara, Chakkittapara, and Kallai (Kozhikode), Manjeri (Malappuram), and Kaniyambetta (Wayanad) were taken after NCTE officials examined the facilities at all the 10 centres through online mode. The inspection of the centre at Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad is expected to take place soon. The authorities at the Malappuram, Chalakudy, Valappad (Thrissur), and Koduvayoor (Palakkad) have been told to furnish full details related to their land and buildings. The decision was taken at a meeting of the southern zone committee of the council on January 10. The online inspection included facilities such as labs, libraries, and digital classrooms.

A. Yousuf, Director, University Study Centres, told The Hindu on Saturday that the recognition would be valid for a continuous period. He expressed hope that the approval for the centres in Thrissur and Sulthan Bathery would be considered at the next meeting of the council.