Calicut varsity registers 82.4% pass in UG courses

The University of Calicut has registered an average pass percentage of 82.4 when the sixth semester exam results of its undergraduate courses were declared on May 16 (Thursday).

According to a release, 51,469 of the total 62,459 students belonging to various undergraduate degree programmes who appeared for the exams have cleared it. The pass percentage in the distance education mode is 62.79. A total of 14,285 of the 22,750 students who appeared for it passed the exams.

Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj declared the results at a press conference on the university campus at Tenhipalam in Malappuram district on Thursday. The exams were held between April 1 and 12 and the evaluation of the answer scripts was taken up between May 2 and 7.

The pass percentage in the regular stream for B.A. is 84, BCom is 87, BBA and BCA is 75, BSc is 78, BSW is 84 and B.A. (Afzal-ul-Ulama) is 95. In the distance education mode, the pass percentage for BCom is 58.97, BBA 37.96, B.A. 66.48, and B.A. (Afzal-ul-Ulama) is 75.87. The university authorities claimed that the staff were able to complete the process in 23 working days despite the work pressures related to the conduct of the Lok Sabha polls.