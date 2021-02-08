Calicut varsity refuses to disclose details on reservation roster

Non-existing vacancies created, claims Syndicate member

The Calicut University authorities have reportedly refused to disclose the details of the reservation roster meant for the appointment of faculty in various departments even as a Syndicate member accused them of creating non-existing vacancies in the departments of Statistics and Russian and Comparative Literature.

This follows a letter signed by P. Rasheed Ahammed, Syndicate member, to the Vice Chancellor. Mr. Ahammed said that though the Syndicate meeting held on January 30 had approved the roster meant for the appointment of faculty members, details of the minutes sent to him did not have its copy.

“I cannot understand the logic behind hiding such an important document, which forms the very basis of a transparent appointment system,” he claimed.

Mr. Ahammed also alleged that the VC had also hidden the date of creation of the vacancies.

There was “egregious violation of seniority norms and also sabotage of the reservation criteria in notifying non-existent vacancies in the departments of Statistics and Russian and Comparative Literature.” Mr. Ahammed claimed that University Grants Commission guidelines on clearing backlog vacancies had been violated. Through the letter, he sought the government orders on the creation of teaching posts in these departments and university records specifying how the vacancies arose.

“If they were due to retirement, death, or relieving of duties on other grounds,” he added.

VC’s stance

Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj, however, said that the roster cannot be given now and it can be given only after the completion of appointments. He claimed that it was in in accordance with an order of the Kerala High Court in 2016, which said that the roster could be applied during the time of appointment.

“If I give roster now, then the reservation details will be known before the selection,” he said.

The interview for the appointment of faculty in one department in Sree Sankaracharya University, Kalady, was reportedly stayed because of the denial of opportunity for appearance for interview of candidates from other communities, said university sources.