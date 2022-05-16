Calicut varsity examining pass percentage of affiliated colleges

Move follows reports about decline in quality of education

The University of Calicut is examining the pass percentage in exams of affiliated colleges in the past five years following reports about a decline in the quality of education.

The Syndicate recently approved a proposal from its standing committee on courses and research to seek reports from college development councils with a break-up of the results from all the courses offered.

In its note to the Syndicate, the committee said that officials should frequently inspect all the colleges and seek explanation from principals. Steps should be taken to address the lapses. All the documents and attendance registrars should be examined.

A permanent mechanism involving teachers with administrative experience should be set up to evaluate academic and physical infrastructure of the colleges. Special focus should be given to colleges where pass percentage in exams is declining and the quality of education is found to be hit.

New colleges and courses should be sanctioned only after evaluating the need of the respective areas and institutions.

Affiliation should not be given to colleges which do not have their own buildings or infrastructure or which cannot ensure construction of buildings within a year of granting it. Unified affiliation numbers should be given to colleges.

Governing bodies or management councils should be set up in all private colleges where university representatives too should be members. The university could involve in the affairs of the colleges through them, the note added.