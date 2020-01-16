Kozhikode
The Pantheerankavu police on Thursday arrested a 32-year-old man suspected to be involved in over 100 theft cases in Kozhikode district. Anas, a native of Olavanna, was arrested on a tip-off from the City Crime Squad. The police said he had the strange habit of kidnapping children for stealing their ornaments. In two such cases, the abandoned children had a narrow escape from death, the police said.
