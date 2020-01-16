Kozhikode

Brief-2

more-in

Man held for theft, kidnap

Kozhikode

The Pantheerankavu police on Thursday arrested a 32-year-old man suspected to be involved in over 100 theft cases in Kozhikode district. Anas, a native of Olavanna, was arrested on a tip-off from the City Crime Squad. The police said he had the strange habit of kidnapping children for stealing their ornaments. In two such cases, the abandoned children had a narrow escape from death, the police said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kozhikode
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 16, 2020 10:14:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/brief-2/article30578781.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY