‘Botched’ surgery: revised chargesheet submitted

September 01, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Police on Friday submitted a revised chargesheet in the Kunnamangalam Judicial First Class Court based on the investigation they conducted into the complaint of K.K. Harshina, victim of a ‘botched’ C-Section surgery at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

Two doctors and two nurses were named as accused in the chargesheet that was prepared on the basis of scientific evidence. C.K. Rameshan and Shahna were the doctors named in the chargesheet. The accused nurses are K.G. Manju and Rahana. The names of three others including the superintendent of the Institute of Maternal and Child Health were excluded from the new chargesheet.

Police sources said the investigation into the case was completed under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police K. Sudarshan and the arrest of the suspects would be recorded soon to complete further legal proceedings. A few corrections and omissions were made ahead of the submission of the revised chargesheet, they said.

The case was related to the claim made by Ms. Harshina that a surgical instrument was left behind in her abdomen after a surgery performed at the Medical College Hospital in 2017. The woman had faced several health complications after the alleged medical negligence had been continuing with an indefinite protest and legal battle seeking action against the accused.

A number of organisations and activists had come in support of the fight of Ms. Harshina as her claim had been rejected by the Medical Board. There were even attempts to reject the police investigation reports that highlighted medical negligence and protect the suspects involved in the incident. An assurance given by Health Minister Veena George that the finding of the police would be considered for further action against the suspects was a major development in the case supporting the victim’s fight for justice.